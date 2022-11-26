A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed its first prosecution complaint in the case before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The ED charge sheet running over 3,000 pages names businessman Sameer Mahendru.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servants through Vijay Nair.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI.

On Friday, the CBI filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case naming seven accused persons — Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants — then Deputy Commissioner in the Excise Department, Kuldeep Singh, and then Assistant Commissioner in the Excise Department, Narender Singh.

The CBI charge sheet filed before the Rouse Avenue Court mentioned that further investigation to find out the possible involvement of more public servants and others is underway.

