The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the offices of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) in the National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.

The searches, which begun on Thursday morning, were conducted in Gurguram and in the national capital near the IGI airport.

The ED has not issued any official statement in this respect yet. Jindal Steel too didn’t release any statement in this matter.

20220421-192802