INDIA

ED conducts searches at premises of Kolkata TV owner

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at six places relating to R.P. Infosystems Ltd and Kaustuv Ray, owner of Kolkata TV, in connection with a money laundering case.

The official said that they have seized several incriminating documents and electronic gadgets during the search operation.

“The ED had registered the money laundering case on the basis of two FIRs registered by the CBI, Kolkata against Ray and his companies. Ray has defrauded and cheated the consortium of banks headed by Canara Bank,” the official said.

The CBI has already filed two charge sheets against Ray and others in the matter.

The ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 22.67 crore in the matter, and the anti-money laundering agency has also filed a prosecution complaint in the matter.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20221222-210802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Light intensity quake hits J&K, no casualty reported

    Centre, Kerala spat likely as Crime Branch registers case against ED

    Dating app offers 2 free therapy sessions, mental health resources to...

    Won’t meet Sidhu until he apologises for ‘derogatory’ tweets: Amarinder (Ld)