The Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel on Tuesday drew the reference of iconic educationist and social reformer from Bengal, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, while opposing the bail plea of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

“Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born on September 26, 1820. He advanced the education system of Bengal during his time by 100 years. Partha Chatterjee’s birthday is on October 6, 1952. He pushed West Bengal’s education system backwards by a hundred years,” ED counsel Phiroze Edulji said during the hearing at the special PMLA court on Tuesday.

He also claimed that the ED has secured information that Partha Chatterjee received Rs 10 lakh from arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh as a share of the scam proceeds.

“ED is investigating the matter further,” he said.

Claiming that no money has been recovered from the residence of Partha Chatterjee, his counsel claimed that his client has been arrested because of political vendetta. Chatterjee’s counsel also moved two parallel pleas, the first related to bail and the second related to his relief from the case.

However, the judge hearing the matter questioned how can the plea for bail and the plea for relief from the case be placed in a parallel manner. Thereafter, Chatterjee’s counsel withdrew the second plea.

Meanwhile, opposing the bail plea, the ED counsel said that how influential Chatterjee is is evident from the fact that during his arrest by the central agency in July last year, he had mentioned the mobile number of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as his emergency contact number.

“This proves how influential he is. Hence if his bail plea is granted, there is every possibility that attempts will be made to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses,” the ED counsel said.

Thereafter, the court rejected Chatterjee’s bail plea.

20230214-185003