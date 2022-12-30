A Special PMLA court in Bengaluru on Friday awarded various jail terms to a technician in Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, and his wife in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to government fund misuse.

The court awarded four years rigorous imprisonment to Arvind with a fine of Rs one lakh while it awarded three years imprisonment to his wife Binu with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The ED initiated probe into this matter on the basis of an FIR lodged by the CBI under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, against Arvind, for siphoning off a sum of Rs 1,25,71,209 when he was a technician with CIPET in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Recently, the probe agency attached assets worth Rs 24 lakh and filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before Special Court in Bengaluru.

After going through the documents and hearing the argument the court convicted Arvind and his wife for offences committed under Section 3 and punishable under section 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The attached properties have also been confiscated by the court.

20221230-161603