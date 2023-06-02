Expelled Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh on Friday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was deliberately trying to divert the course of its probe into the the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal in the wrong direction.

Ghosh, who is also an accused in the case, made the remarks to the media while he appeared at a PMLA court here.

Reporters had sought a reaction from him on the arrest of Sujay Krishna Bhadra a.k.a. ‘Kalighater Kaku’ (uncle of Kalighat) by the ED.

“ED officials are lying. They are deliberately trying to divert the course of investigation in the matter in the wrong direction. If they have guts they should present my statement in the court,” Ghosh said.

Bhadra’s name had surfaced after Gopal Dalpati, a suspect in the case, named him during interrogation.

Dalpati had said that Ghosh used to hand over a portion of the scam proceeds to Bhadra, whom the expelled leader used to address as ‘Kalighater Kaku’.

According to Dalpati’s versions, Ghosh claimed that Bhadra was his main link with the top leadership of the state’s ruling party.

This is not the first time that Ghosh had floated accusations against the central agencies.

Earlier, he had accused the ED and also the CBI of pressurising him to name Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

