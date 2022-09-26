In an ongoing probe into the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detected that few investments were made as ‘benami’ and now the agency is mulling to recommend the CBI to add anti-Benami act in the FIR pertaining to the case, sources said.

The agency has learnt that a few famous personalities from southern India have connections with the alleged accused in the case. Though they don’t have direct connections, but some of them have other business links with the accused.

As of now, the agency has not commented on the matter.

The sources said that recently one big builder-cum-film producer was quizzed at ED headquarters in Delhi. The person is a big name for Telangana and have deep root in the society. He is Hyderabad-based builder and film producer.

The sources said that they have learnt that the money in the alleged scam was invested through different channel, which the agency refers to as ‘benami’. The ED is also probing whether a few accused invested the black money into the alleged scam. The officials have got a tip off about this, though as of now they don’t have crucial evidences in this respect.

Two software firms also came on the ED’s radar during the investigation and the sources said that the offices of both were searched. During the search, the ED officials detected some suspicious transactions.

Earlier searches were conducted at more than 30 locations across the country by the ED, six of them were conducted in Hyderabad.

