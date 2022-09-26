INDIA

ED detects ‘benami’ investments in Delhi liquor scam case

NewsWire
0
3

In an ongoing probe into the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detected that few investments were made as ‘benami’ and now the agency is mulling to recommend the CBI to add anti-Benami act in the FIR pertaining to the case, sources said.

The agency has learnt that a few famous personalities from southern India have connections with the alleged accused in the case. Though they don’t have direct connections, but some of them have other business links with the accused.

As of now, the agency has not commented on the matter.

The sources said that recently one big builder-cum-film producer was quizzed at ED headquarters in Delhi. The person is a big name for Telangana and have deep root in the society. He is Hyderabad-based builder and film producer.

The sources said that they have learnt that the money in the alleged scam was invested through different channel, which the agency refers to as ‘benami’. The ED is also probing whether a few accused invested the black money into the alleged scam. The officials have got a tip off about this, though as of now they don’t have crucial evidences in this respect.

Two software firms also came on the ED’s radar during the investigation and the sources said that the offices of both were searched. During the search, the ED officials detected some suspicious transactions.

Earlier searches were conducted at more than 30 locations across the country by the ED, six of them were conducted in Hyderabad.

20220926-233404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Left alleges Tejasvi Surya trying to privatise KSRTC Hospital, threatens stir

    Candidates’ expenditure limit hiked to Rs 95L for LS polls, Rs...

    Centre, Delhi govt face-off again over Kejriwal’s Singapore visit

    HC refuses to entertain plea seeking virtual hearing as ‘norm’