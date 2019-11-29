ED Director S.K. Mishra promoted to Secretary rank

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who is currently posted as Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Wednesday promoted to the level of Secretary to the Union government, an official order said here.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved empanelment of S.K. Mishra for holding Secretary/Secretary equivalent level posts at the Centre,” the ACC order read.

Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, was appointed the new chief of the ED (ED) in an additional capacity for three months On October 27, 2018.

However, on November 17 last year, an order issued by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed ACC gave a two-year tenure to Mishra “from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Official sources said that Mishra, posted as the Chief Commissioner of the Income Tax in Delhi was not empanelled as an Additional Secretary in the central government and hence, had been given the charge of ED in an additional capacity.

The post of ED Director is an Additional Secretary rank post in the Union government. Mishra had taken over from Karnal Singh.

