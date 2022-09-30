The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they have filed a charge sheet against Soumyendra Nath Banerjee, the then Deputy Director General, New Technology, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Kolkata and others before the Special Court at Calcutta in a disproportionate assets case.

The Special Court has taken cognizance of the offence of money laundering in the charge sheet filed by the ED and also issued process thereupon.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI and ACB, Kolkata for offences punishable under Section 109 of IPC and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the charge sheet, Soumyendra Nath Banerjee had allegedly amassed huge assets beyond his known source of income and was in a possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 7.58 crore in excess to his known sources of income.

The ED learnt during the investigation that Banerjee during the period from 2005 to 2013, while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under the Ministry of Telecommunication, Government of India, acquired huge amounts in cash through corrupt practices and by abusing his official capacity and afterwards the said cash amounts were brought in the accounts of the companies floated by him by showing them as share of allotment money.

Further the said ill-gotten money had been used in purchasing shares and properties in his own name or in the name of his family members.

“The part amount of the said ill-gotten money has also been used for investment in another company (effectively controlled by him or his family members). The properties worth Rs 6.32 crore were provisionally attached by the ED during the course of its investigation (which were subsequently confirmed by the Ld. Adjudication Authority, PMLA),” said the official.

Further investigation in the matter was on.

20220930-160201