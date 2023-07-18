INDIA

ED files charge sheet against Revenue officials, 12 others in Punjab land grabbing case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have filed prosecution complaint before a special court in Punjab against a Naib Tehsildar and 12 others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a case related to misallocation and illicit sale of falsely allocated shares of Shamlat (panchayat) land.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Its investigation has established that Naib Tehsildar Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot and others, while preparing the ‘intkal’, falsely allotted shares of Shamlat land of village Seonk in Mohali to the tune of 102 acres in the name of some ineligible villagers.

“Subsequently power of attorneys were obtained by private property dealers from these villagers and on the basis of these power of attorneys, the said private property dealers, in connivance with revenue officials, sold the Shamlat land to outside purchasers. The sale consideration was shared by the private property dealers and revenue officials among themselves, giving a small amount to the villagers as well from whom the power of attorneys were obtained,” said the ED.

An ED official said that Dhoot was arrested by the ED on April 20 and is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, on June 1, the ED attached residential properties of Dhoot in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur valued at Rs 8 crore. Further investigation into the matter is on.

2023071841323

