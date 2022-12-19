The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has filed a charge sheet against the self self-styled colonel of NSCN, Rayilung Nsarangbe alias Pela alias Pela Nsa Zeme, his wife Ruth Chawang and others in a money-laundering case involving a well-organised extortion racket run by the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak Muivah faction (NSCN-IM).

The ED had filed the case on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the NIA in Guwahati in 2020.

“PMLA investigation revealed that the district representatives of NSCN-IM of four administrative districts of Manipur — Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel — were extorting money from construction companies, businessmen etc. working in the area and submitting the same to Rayilung. Huge amount of extortion money, i.e., illegal tax, was being directly collected by Rayilung as the treasurer of the collective leadership of NSCN-IM,” the ED said.

The ED learnt that a major part of the extortion amount was being utilised as per the direction of the collective leadership, and a part of it was being deposited in the bank accounts maintained in the name of Rayilung and in the name of his wife.

Further, to conceal the proceeds of crime, several mutual funds and insurance policies were purchased in the name of Ruth Chawang from the cash deposited in the accounts.

Rayilung had also transferred huge amount of money to Apam Muivah, Secretary to Ato Kilonser, from the accounts maintained in the name of his wife.

Earlier, the ED had attached proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 6.88 crore in connection with the case.

After the due process of investigation, a prosecution complaint was filed at Dimapur in Nagaland under Sections 44 and 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

