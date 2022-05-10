INDIA

ED files charge sheet in PMLA case pertaining to medical paper leak

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has filed a Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet), in a Prevention of Money Laundering case relating to the question paper leak of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Medical Entrance Test-2014 (APPGMET-2014). The prosecution complaint was filed under the PMLA sections against Ameer Ahamad Kogaluru and others. It was filed before the Special Judge (PMLA) in Visakhapatnam.

The Prosecution Complaint has sought punishment to the accused for committing the offence of money laundering, and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs 76 lakh in the form of movable and immovable properties, in the name of Kogaluru and others. Accepting the chargesheet, the court has taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Crime Investigation Department, Andhra Pradesh Police, against Kogaluru and others, under various sections of the IPC read with section 8 of A. P. Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfairmeans) Act.

Earlier, a Provisional Attachment Order was issued in 2021 in which the ED had attached assets worth Rs 76 lakh, including movable and immovable properties located in Santhebennur, Davanagere district and Mysuru.

“The ED has completed investigation and filed prosecution complaint before the Special Judge (PMLA), Visakhapatnam, and the same has been taken on record,” said the official.

20220510-203332

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chiefs of army, navy, air force visit alma mater in Pune

    BJP parliamentary party discusses series of events planned on its foundation...

    Punjab CM assures ‘arhtiyas’ over direct bank transfer row

    Bulli Bai case: ‘Noted’ says NCW chief to woman journo’s complaint