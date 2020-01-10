ED files charge sheet in Religare fraud vase

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a chargesheet against former Ranbaxy owners, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivender Mohan Singh, in connection with the Religare Finvest fraud case.

The prosecution complaint filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav, also named former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani as an accused in the case.

Apart from the three person, the prosecution complaint also named RHC Holdings Pvt Ltd as accused.

The prosecution complaint, filed by the agency through Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, has accused the three of money laundering under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The judge, after taking cognisance of the charge sheet, posted the matter for scrutiny of documents on January 20.

The court also issued production warrants against the three accused persons who are currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

The accused had acquired proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 150 crore through Star Artworks Pvt Ltd, derived out of criminal activities and utilised the amount in repayment of its existing liability towards RFL by projecting it as untainted, the agency said in its complaint.

