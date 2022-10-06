BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ED files chargesheet against 2 firms in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a chargesheet at a special Bengaluru court against several individuals — Fairoz Khan, Tabrej Pasha, Abdul Dastagir, Syed Mudasir Fairoz Khan and Syed Muthahir, and two firms — Ajmera Group (represented by Pasha and Dastagir), and MF Enterprises (represented by Muthaheer), for allegedly cheating the people by collecting around Rs 200 crore from them.

The ED said that that the special court has taken the cognizance of the matter.

An ED official said that the accused by committing the criminal activities had derived proceeds of crime, and have directly indulged in the process of its possession, acquisition and projecting or claiming it as untainted property, and are guilty of the offence of money laundering.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR filed at Jayanagar police station of Karnataka under various sections of IPC.

After conducting the investigation, the Karnataka Police filed a chargesheet in the matter in 2019.

A supplementary chargesheet was also filed by the local police in the matter.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Pasha and Dastagir opened the said partnership firm Ajmera Group and accepted deposits from the general public without obtaining any license from the respective authorities, i.e. SEBI, RBI and without registering the business entity as NBFC.

“With a fraudulent intention to cheat the common public, Ajmera Group illegally collected funds from numerous investors to the tune of Rs 2,56,06,90,338 with a promise of an exorbitant rate of interest on the investments and returned an amount of Rs 1,83,97,04,264.

“However, it failed to return the amount of Rs 72,09,86,074 to the investors and thus cheated the common public. The partners of Ajmera Group and others siphoned off and diverted money of the investors for their personal gains and for the gain of their accomplices and thereby generated proceeds of crime and laundered by way of acquiring movable and immovable properties from the said proceeds of crime,” the ED said.

Earlier in the case, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 8.41 crore were attached.

20221006-234402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Can’t allow in toto’: SC rejects CEC’s recommendation for lifting mining...

    Disabled aircraft recovery kit installed at Bengaluru airport

    Aramco Chairman joins RIL board

    Bitcoin could cause the next financial crash