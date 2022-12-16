INDIA

ED files chargesheet against bank official, others in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet at a Calcutta court against a bank official and others in connection with a money laundering case.

It has been alleged that the accused persons in connivance with the unknown bank officials had conspired to defraud and cheat the Andhra Bank to the tune of Rs 17.41 crore.

The chargesheet was filed against Tarak Nath Banerjee, the then Branch Manager, Andhra Bank (now Union Bank of India), Atanu Roy and Goutam Sengupta, Director, Goutam Sengupta, Utpal Roy, CA, Mainak Krishna Ghosh, the then empanelled advocate of Andhra Bank, Satyen Banerjee, the then empanelled advocate of Andhra Bank; and Sweet Melody Entertainment Company Ltd. represented by Atanu Roy & Goutam Sengupta for the offence of money laundering.

The court after accepting the chargesheet took cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a case registered by the CBI for commission of offences punishable under various sections of IPC and Section 13(2) read with sections 13(1)(d) of PC Act.

