ED files chargesheet against ex-B’luru civic body official in DA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet at a Special PMLA court here against C.G. Gowramma, a former corporator in Bengaluru civic body, and others in a disproportionate assets case.

Gowramma was the corporator of Ward No. 141, Azad Nagar.

The ED initiated an investigation under the PMLA based on the FIR of Karnataka Lokayukta, City Division, Bengaluru, and the chargesheet filed against Gowramma and her husband C. Govindaraju, under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

“Gowramma, in collusion with Govindaraju, earned disproportionate assets of Rs 3.47 crore between 2010 and 2012, which exceeds 62.60 per cent of her legal source of income,” said the ED.

The ED probe revealed that Gowramma entered a criminal conspiracy with her husband with a dishonest intention of accumulating assets of Rs 3.47 crore.

“The accused and her family members deposited huge cash in their bank accounts and also have high-value credits in the said accounts. They purchased immovable properties in cash. During the investigation, they failed to provide any documentary evidence or a satisfactory explanation for these cash deposits, high-value credits and sources for purchasing of immovable properties in her and family members’ names,” said the ED.

The ED said that the accused were directly indulged in the generation, acquisition and concealment of proceeds of crime and committed the offence of money laundering under PMLA.

Earlier in the case, 18 immovable properties worth Rs 3.35 crore were attached.

