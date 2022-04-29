INDIA

ED files chargesheet against former transport official

NewsWire
0
1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against Basanta Kumar Behera, former Regional Transport Officer, Dhenkanal, Odisha in connection with a disproportionate assets case at a Special Bhubaneswar court.

The cognisance of the chargesheet was taken by the court.

The ED had initiated the investigation in the matter on the basis of the FIR of Cuttack Police under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 34 of Indian Penal Code, for possession of disproportionate assets worth of Rs 2.97 crore.

As per the investigation conducted under the provisions of PMLA, the ED found out that Behera, by misutilising his official position, generated huge amount of money and acquired various properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Assets worth Rs 52.24 lakh belonging to the accused were attached.

20220430-001402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Torrential rains throw normal life out of gear in K’taka

    India-UK green partnership a model to learn from: Climate advocates

    LS likely to discuss price rise today

    India, Bangladesh discuss border issues