The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against a Patna-based real estate company and its managing director among others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) before the Special Court, Patna.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the FIRs and Charge sheet filed by Patna Police under sections of IPC against Anil Kumar Singh, MD of Patliputra Builders Limited, Patna, and others.

He was allegedly involved in the commission of offences like cheating, fraud, dishonesty, and grabbing of public money. As per FIR, Anil Kumar embezzled an amount of Rs 5.82 crore payable to the employees of “The Newspapers & Publications Ltd” and utilized the money for acquisition of properties in the name of his company.

During the course of the investigation, the accused was non-cooperative and deliberately avoided the summons issued under PMLA, the ED said in a statement.

Non-appearance and non-submission of documents clearly show his malafide intention, it said. The ED arrested him on September 7 and the Special PMLA Court, Patna sent him to Judicial Custody.

Proceeds of crime generated in cash have been layered through the acquisition of properties in the name of his company and the use of banking channels in order to conceal the actual origin of tainted money.

The ED has provisionally attached 2 Immovable properties worth Rs 2.62 crore situated at Ranchi, Jharkhand belonging to Patliputra Builders Limited under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, it said.

Further investigation is in progress.

