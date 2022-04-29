INDIA

ED files FIR with Delhi Police against Kolkata Police officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police against Kolkata Police for alleged fabrication and forgery of a recent order passed by a Kolkata court in connection with a coal scam case in which Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has been named accused.

The FIR has been filed against Kolkata Police official with the Crime Branch.

“Joint director Kapil Raj was forced to give his voice samples by fabricating the court order. In 2021, an audio tape went viral on social media in which ED officials were discussing Banerjee’s case with a businessman. Later on, Banerjee lodged an FIR against ED officials with Kolkata Police. The police had moved a local court regarding voice sample of the ED official,” said a source.

The ED had said there was fabrication in the court order and now has filed an FIR with the Delhi Police.

Senior ED officials were earlier summoned by Kolkata Police in the matter pertaining to leaking of purported audio conversation between ED officials and the businessman.

The ED had approached Delhi High Court seeking relief in the matter. Summons were issued again after Trinamool Congress leader Banerjee and his wife were asked to join the ED’s probe in Delhi.

The ED officials had then again approached the Delhi High Court for protection.

The Crime Branch said it was looking into the matter.

