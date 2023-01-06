INDIA

ED files supplementary charge-sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court against 12 accused persons in connection with a PMLA case related to Delhi excise policy scam.

The charge-sheet was filed before the Rouse Avenue district courts.

The ED case is on the basis of the FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI was the first to file the charge-sheet in the matter.

The CBI has charge-sheeted Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham and two public servants, the then Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and then Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Narender Singh.

A day later, the ED also filed their first charge-sheet in the matter running over 3,000 pages.

The first charge-sheet of the ED was filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru.

It alleged that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant through Vijay Nair.

