The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi in the case of illegal coal mining by Anup Majee and others.

In the supplementary charge sheet, Gurupada Maji and 6 companies controlled by him have been arraigned as accused.

Gurupada Maji was arrested by the ED on May 26 and he is currently in judicial custody.

On July 25, the supplementary complaint was placed before the court and after taking cognizance of it, Gurupada Maji was produced before the court.

In this case the first prosecution complaint was filed on May 13, 2021 against Vikas Mishra and Ashok Kumar Mishra. Both of them were also arrested by the ED.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI against Anup Majee, several officials of ECL and other public servants and private persons for illegal excavation and theft of coal from the leasehold area of ECL in active connivance with the officials of ECL, CISF, Railways and other departments.

The total proceeds of crime identified till date in the case amount to Rs 2742.32 crore.

Till now, POC to the tune of Rs. 204.64 have already been attached by ED vide seven provisional attachment orders and three persons have been arrested.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

