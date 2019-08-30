ED gets 10-day custody of Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days, a day after the financial probe agency arrested him on money laundering charges.

He would be presented before the court again on September 13.

The former Karnataka minister was presented before a special MP/MLA court, which was presided by Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and another senior lawyer Dayan Krishnan were representing Shivakumar, while Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj and Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana spoke on the ED’s behalf.

