INDIA

ED gets five-day custody of liquor businessman in Delhi excise policy scam

NewsWire
0
3

Liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, the Director of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi’s excise policy scam case, was sent to five-day custodial remand by a Special PMLA court.

ED had sought his five-day custodial remand. The Court after hearing the argument of both the sides, decided to grant the probe agency five-day custody.

The central probe agency has alleged that Dhal played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the South Group. He had got a draft copy of the liquor policy before it was released.

The ED has alleged that Dhal shared the draft copy with Binoy Babu, the General Manager of liquor company Pernod Ricard, adding that he made arrangements of meeting between people working for the South Group and Aam Aadmi Party Communications In-charge Vijay Nair.

Dhal was called to join the investigation on Wednesday night. He was questioned at length and later on kept under arrest.

The ED had on February 23 questioned Bibhav, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, about an alleged call which he arranged for accused Sameer Mahendru.

The ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a charge-sheet and a supplementary charge-sheet in the case as of now. They are all set to file the third charge-sheet (second supplementary) in the case.

20230303-014803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches Rs 234.75 cr property of Chennai jeweller

    ‘India’s insolvency and arbitration laws evolving’ (IANS Interview

    Imran sold gifts from foreign govts in the market: PML-N spokesperson

    Composting startup founder hopes to catch Namita Thapar’s eye