Liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, the Director of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi’s excise policy scam case, was sent to five-day custodial remand by a Special PMLA court.

ED had sought his five-day custodial remand. The Court after hearing the argument of both the sides, decided to grant the probe agency five-day custody.

The central probe agency has alleged that Dhal played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the South Group. He had got a draft copy of the liquor policy before it was released.

The ED has alleged that Dhal shared the draft copy with Binoy Babu, the General Manager of liquor company Pernod Ricard, adding that he made arrangements of meeting between people working for the South Group and Aam Aadmi Party Communications In-charge Vijay Nair.

Dhal was called to join the investigation on Wednesday night. He was questioned at length and later on kept under arrest.

The ED had on February 23 questioned Bibhav, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, about an alleged call which he arranged for accused Sameer Mahendru.

The ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a charge-sheet and a supplementary charge-sheet in the case as of now. They are all set to file the third charge-sheet (second supplementary) in the case.

