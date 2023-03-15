INDIA

ED grills Kuntal Ghosh's wife over teachers' scam in Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Jayasree Ghosh, the wife of expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, in connection with the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

She arrived at the ED’s office in the central government office (CGO) complex here at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As directed by the central agency sleuths, she carried details of her bank accounts, property documents and Income Tx returns with her.

The development comes a day after the Trinamool Congress announced the expulsion of Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently under judicial custody in connection with the scam.

On Tuesday, the party leadership also announced the expulsion of another youth leader Santanu Bandopadhyay, who is in ED custody pertaining to the same case.

The ED is probing at least 75 bank accounts of different individuals where huge amounts of money was transferred by yKuntal Ghosh.

Agency sleuths have also come across 10 hotels in West Bengal where Kuntal Ghosh had invested money.

They have decided to summon the owners of these hotels and question them about the nature of investment.

“Many of the bank accounts of Kuntal Ghosh where huge amounts were transferred to these 75 bank accounts were owned jointly with his wife Jayasree Ghosh. There comes the requirement of questioning her,” an ED official said.

According to the official, the typical feature of the teachers’ recruitment scam is that the main operators have also involved their close family members in the process.

“Take the example of Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya. Investigation has revealed that he used both his wife Satarupa and son Souvik in the process. All three of them are in judicial custody now,” he said

