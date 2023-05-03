INDIA

ED has not apologised to Sanjay Singh for mentioning name in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not apologised for mentioning Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s name in the third supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam case, sources said on Wednesday.

The agency has stated that in one place, Singh’s name was written instead of former excise commissioner Rahul Singh, and for this it has requested the court to get it corrected. However, the probe agency added that Sanjay Singh’s name has been correctly mentioned at three other places.

Earlier, it was said that the ED has apologised for writing Sanjay Singh’s name in the charge sheet by mistake.

The ED filed third supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy scam and the court has taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED was referring to the statement of accused-turned-approver, businessman Dinesh Arora, who is a director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited. The agency has said that in its charge sheet Sanjay Singh’s name was wrongly mentioned instead of Rahul Singh.

According to sources, Sanjay Singh’s name was mentioned at four places, out of which one place where the name of Delhi’s excise commissioner Rahul Singh was mistakenly replaced with Sanjay Singh’s name while typing. Apart from this, Sanjay Singh’s name has been correctly mentioned in three other places.

