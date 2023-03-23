INDIA

ED inching towards 2nd supplementary charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has gathered a few more crucial evidences in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, sources said.

Recently, the federal anti money laundering agency grilled a number of people and seized electronic and documentary evidences.

ED sources have said that they are all set to file a second supplementary charge sheet in which BRS MLC K. Kavitha and fomer Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia may be named as the accused.

The ED had mentioned in the charge sheet that all the accused were using a number of cell phones which they later destroyed or deleted entire data in a bid to remove the evidences.

During her questioning, Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, handed over around nine cell phones to the ED which were sent to the FSL for forensic tests.

The sources said that she was also confronted with Sisodia.

20230323-082003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI summons Bengal minister in post-poll violence case

    J&K’s ‘Kani’ shawl to be showcased in global markets: Smriti Irani

    Arabian Sea tragedy: 60 dead, Barge master, others booked for culpable...

    Chandrababu Naidu welcomes PM’s decision to repeal farm laws