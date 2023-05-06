The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a PMLA case against Uttar Pradesh-based fraudster Sanjay Rai Sherpuria and his accomplice Kasif.

The ED had on May 1 conducted raids at multiple locations, from Sherpuria’s ancestral home in Ghazipur to various addresses in Varanasi, Ahmedabad and Delhi in connection with this incident.

The ED sources said that they learnt about shell companies through which transactions worth crores of rupees were made by the accused. The ED recovered incriminating documents following which the PMLA case was lodged.

The agency sources said that Sherpuria’s NGO had also received Rs six crore from one Gaurav Dalmia’s company in their account.

Sherpuria is currently in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), which arrested him in connection with a cheating case. Now the ED will seek his interrogation as well.

According to official information, Sherpuria has been an alleged defaulter of the State Bank of India (SBI).

It has been alleged that Sherpuria and his wife Kanchan Rai’s firm allegedly cheated SBI to the tune of Rs 350 crore.

The loan was taken by their firm in the name of Ahmedabad-based Kandla Energy and Chemical.

The UP STF arrested Sherpuria from Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

