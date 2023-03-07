In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Arun Pillai. This is the 11th arrest made by the ED in the case.

Pillai was representing the South Group, which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders that were allegedly used in the Goa elections.

The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Vijay Nair (Aam Aadmi Party’s communication in-charge) and his associate, Dinesh Arora.

Land parcel worth Rs 2.25 crore in Vattinagulapalle, Hyderabad, owned by Pillai was recently attached by the ED.

Pillai will be produced before Rouse Avenue District Courts later in the day. The ED is likely to seek his two weeks custodial remand.

On March 2, liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd was arrested by the ED. His questioning led to the arrest of Pillai, said sources.

Dhal allegedly played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the south group. He had got a draft copy of the liquor policy before it was released. Dhal allegedly shared the draft copy with Binoy Babu. The ED has also alleged that he made arrangements of meeting between South Grop persons and Vijay Nair.

The ED has claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of the AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the South Group, whose prominent faces are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K, Chandrasekhar Rao.

20230307-094402