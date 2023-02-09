INDIA

ED makes 8th arrest in Delhi excise policy scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday made its eighth arrest in the Delhi excise policy scam.

A man named Rajesh Joshi was arrested by the ED, who is said to be connected with an advertising agency, sources said. Further details were awaited.

ED sources also said that he was close to charge-sheeted accused Dinesh Arora.

“Joshi got money from Arora for the Goa elections. This money was the proceeds of crime generated through the excise policy scam,” said the source.

The source said that Joshi will be produced before the Rouse Avenue District Court. The ED source said that they will seek his two-week custodial remand.

The ED on Wednesday arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra, who was later remanded to its custody till February 15.

The source said that they wanted to confront Joshi with Malhotra.

Joshi is the eighth accused arrested by the ED in the case.

The ED has filed two charge sheets in the case.

