INDIA

ED nabs businessman Sadanand Kadam in Sai Resorts case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman Sadanand Kadam in the illegal Sai Resorts construction case in Dapoli, Ratnagiri, on Friday.

Kadam is the brother of ruling Shiv Sena former minister Ramdas Kadam and a former partner of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) ex-minister Anil Parab.

An ED team has left from Ratnagiri for Mumbai with Kadam for the further investigations into the unauthorised resorts case in which Parab had been earlier grilled.

Though the ED has not commented, Bharatiya Janata Party e-MP and crusader Somaiya tweeted the development and even hinted at more to follow.

Ruling alliance Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party leaders welcomed Sadanand Kadam’s arrest while Sena (UBT) leaders slammed the move terming it as selective targeting of Opposition politicians.

