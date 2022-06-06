The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against absconding jewel businessman Mehul Choksi, his wife Priti Choksi and others in connection with the PNB money laundering case.

The ED has claimed that she was the key beneficiary and hiding with her husband in Antigua since 2017.

This is the second supplementary charge sheet which was filed before a special court in Mumbai against six including Choksi, his wife and their firms.

Choksi, who is wanted in India by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, had gone missing from the island nation on May 23, last year sparking a massive manhunt.

He was captured in Dominica on May 26.

A Dominican court had restrained his deportation after hearing a habeas corpus filed by Choksi’s lawyers.

Choksi has been residing in Antigua and Barbuda since January 4, 2018, days before the CBI registered a case of bank fraud against him and his nephew, Nirav Modi, among several others. The CBI and the ED, which have filed separate charge sheets in the case, are trying for his extradition.

