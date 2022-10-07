INDIA

ED ‘needs to wait’ to take Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard to Delhi

Despite getting the court order for taking Sehgal Hossian — the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal — into its custody, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not be able to take Hossian to Delhi for further questioning, for now.

This is because despite allowing ED to arrest Hossian, the judge of special vacation court in Asansol in West Burdwan district of West Bengal, Ratna Ray Biswas did not hear ED’s plea for transit remand to take Hossain to Delhi.

The judge refused to hear the plea because of technical errors in the transit remand application as well on grounds of time constraints.

As of now ED has three options. The first option is to apply for transit remand at another special vacation court at Durgapur, also in West Burdwan district, on October 14. The second option is to make a fresh application at the same vacation court in Asansol on October 20. The third option is to wait for the general court in Asansol to resume and make an application for transit remand at the special court of the agency there.

The ED had been trying to take Hossian to Delhi for questioning there for quite sometime.

Earlier, the central probe agency had also made any appeal to the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in the same matter earlier.

However, the judge of the Rouse Avenue Court advised ED to make that appeal to the special court at Asansol in this matter, since the case pertaining to Hossian is heard by this Asansol court only.

