ED notice ploy to suppress powerful leaders: K’taka Congress

Reacting to the recent notices sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, party MP D.K. Suresh on Tuesday said that it was a ploy to suppress powerful leaders during election time.

Talking to reporters, the Bengaluru Rural MP said: “This is being done to demoralize leaders who are powerful during elections. The IT and ED raids and actions are carried out as per instructions of the Central BJP government in the states which are headed for elections. It is a common phenomenon.

“As a member of the Assembly, Shivakumar will have to attend probes. He has to be within the legal framework. Whatever may be the circumstance, filing of FIR’s, summoning or troubling in whatever way, Shivakumar is ready.”

Suresh further said that there was no question of getting scared when there is no mistake committed.

“All cooperation would be extended for the probe. We are ready to face any case,” he reiterated.

Along with Shivakumar, the ED has also summoned Suresh to New Delhi.

Suresh is the younger brother of Shivakumar and managed to win one of the three seats in the last parliamentary elections.

All remaining seats were swept by the BJP.

The ED’s notice to Shivakumar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was also debated.

Shivakumar had stated that he was summoned deliberately to New Delhi.

20221115-145004

