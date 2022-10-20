Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s “representative” Pankaj Mishra, an accused in the money laundering case, talked to many senior officers of the state, including some IAS and IPS officers on mobile even while in judicial custody, and the ED has arrested two people, who gave him their phones for this purpose.

Mishra, accused of money laundering worth crores through illegal mining and transportation, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 19, and sent to jail after interrogation.

He is currently undergoing treatment as a prisoner in judicial custody in RIMS, Ranchi . In the investigation by the ED, it has been revealed that he was constantly in coversation with many officers from the mobiles of Chandan, a driver and another unidentified person.

According to the sources, the Sahibganj SP is also said to one of the officers involved in this matter. The ED will soon interrogate all of them by sending summons.

In the investigation, it was also revealed to the ED as to how Mishra had put pressure the local administration to stop any investigation against himself and his associates. The ED also produced a digital copy of Mishra’s conversations with several officials in the special court and is now engaged in a fresh probe in the case.

In the charge sheet filed in the court, the ED stated that Mishra’s 4 bank accounts with cash amounting to Rs 83.98 lakh have been frozen.

The ED has also received information that the accused received Rs 1.60 crore through cash deposits from various sources and Rs 8.51 crore through other banking channels.

In the financial years of 2021-22 and 2022-23,a huge amount of money was deposited in Mishra’s bank accounts, which was much more than his known source of income.

20221020-185803