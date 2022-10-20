INDIA

ED picks up two aides of Pankaj Mishra for giving him access to phone in jail

NewsWire
0
0

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s “representative” Pankaj Mishra, an accused in the money laundering case, talked to many senior officers of the state, including some IAS and IPS officers on mobile even while in judicial custody, and the ED has arrested two people, who gave him their phones for this purpose.

Mishra, accused of money laundering worth crores through illegal mining and transportation, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 19, and sent to jail after interrogation.

He is currently undergoing treatment as a prisoner in judicial custody in RIMS, Ranchi . In the investigation by the ED, it has been revealed that he was constantly in coversation with many officers from the mobiles of Chandan, a driver and another unidentified person.

According to the sources, the Sahibganj SP is also said to one of the officers involved in this matter. The ED will soon interrogate all of them by sending summons.

In the investigation, it was also revealed to the ED as to how Mishra had put pressure the local administration to stop any investigation against himself and his associates. The ED also produced a digital copy of Mishra’s conversations with several officials in the special court and is now engaged in a fresh probe in the case.

In the charge sheet filed in the court, the ED stated that Mishra’s 4 bank accounts with cash amounting to Rs 83.98 lakh have been frozen.

The ED has also received information that the accused received Rs 1.60 crore through cash deposits from various sources and Rs 8.51 crore through other banking channels.

In the financial years of 2021-22 and 2022-23,a huge amount of money was deposited in Mishra’s bank accounts, which was much more than his known source of income.

20221020-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Palaniswami’s seat leads Stalin’s in NOTA votes

    A dash of freshness: Pankaj & Nidhi’s new collection

    Railway gateman killed by siblings over money in UP

    Igor Stimac names probables list ahead of Vietnam, Singapore friendlies