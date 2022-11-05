INDIA

ED questioning Sisodia’s PA in Delhi Excise Policy scam case

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest development in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning the personal assistant of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, Devender Sharma alias Rinku was detained on Saturday morning and the ED has been interrogating him since then.

The ED is however, yet to make an official statement regarding Saturday’s development.

Sisodia slammed the ED’s move and said in a tweet that the probe agency has now targeted his PA and since they did not find anything, they have detained him.

In its FIR, the CBI has named Sisodia as the main accused in the scam.

He has been accused of giving exemption of Rs 30 crore to liquor businessmen. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

The FIR also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been accused in the case.

20221105-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vice President makes case for using native languages in judiciary

    Rashly-driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; FIR lodged for ‘attempt...

    Yogi gives tricycle to man with disability

    Renewable Energy India: REC showcases its new Alpha Pure-R solar panel