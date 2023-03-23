INDIA

ED questions AAP’s joint secretary in Delhi excise policy case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate is questioning AAP’s joint secretary Mahender Chaudhary in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

After receiving the summon, Chaudhary joined the probe on Thursday.

Earlier, the ED had questioned K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai.

The sources said during questioning of Kavitha, Sisodia and Pillai, Chaudhary’s name cropped up and hence he was called to join the probe.

The ED had filed a main chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in the matter. The ED is all set to file a second supplementary chargesheet.

20230323-132802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong registers first win in Goa, BJP leading in 19 seats

    India’s shared mobility sector to see 15 cr users by 2025

    Cong reminds BJP it was Patel who banned RSS; called it...

    TN’s Aavin targets Rs 60 cr from exports, other Indian states