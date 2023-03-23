The Enforcement Directorate is questioning AAP’s joint secretary Mahender Chaudhary in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

After receiving the summon, Chaudhary joined the probe on Thursday.

Earlier, the ED had questioned K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai.

The sources said during questioning of Kavitha, Sisodia and Pillai, Chaudhary’s name cropped up and hence he was called to join the probe.

The ED had filed a main chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in the matter. The ED is all set to file a second supplementary chargesheet.

