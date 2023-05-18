The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs scam matter involving her husband and ex-Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and family members.

Rabri Devi was questioned here in the ED headquarters. A source said that a team of senior ED officials has recorded her statement. She was asked as many as 40 questions.

She was also questioned about the property related to former RJD legislator Syed Abu Dojana.

According to sources, Rabri Devi was asked about her Patna-based properties and the assets of Dojana.

“Four parcels of lands acquired by the family of Lalu Prasad in just Rs 7.5 lakh from Group-D applicants were sold to Abu Dojana, by Rabri Devi with huge gains at Rs 3.5 crore in a collusive deal. We have questioned her about this matter,” a source said.

The ED’s case is based on the FIR filed by the CBI.

The CBI registered a case against Lalu Prasad, who was the Union Railway Minister at the time, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters, and 15 others, including unidentified public servants and private individuals.

“During the period of 2004-2009, Lalu Prasad obtained financial advantages by transferring land properties to his family members in exchange for appointing substitutes to Group ‘D’ posts in different Railway Zones,” an official stated.

Several residents of Patna, either directly or through their family members, sold or gifted their land to Lalu Prasad’s family members and a private company controlled by Prasad and his family.

“No advertisements or public notices were issued for the appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways. However, individuals who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various Zonal Railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.

“Following this modus operandi, approximately 1,05,292 square feet of immovable property located in Patna was acquired by Lalu Prasad and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, with most of the land transfers showing cash payments made to the sellers,” the CBI said.

