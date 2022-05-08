INDIA

ED questions IAS officer Pooja Singhal’s husband in Ranchi illegal mining case (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started questioning Abhishek Jha, the husband of Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, in connection with an illegal mining case.

The ED had on Saturday arrested Charted Accountant Suman Kumar, who works for the IAS officer and her husband. Kumar is in the custody of ED for five days.

On Friday, the ED had recovered Rs 19.31 crore cash and a few incriminating documents from the premises of Kumar.

Kumar, came on the radar during the course of Investigation. He also handles the accounts of Singhal’s husband.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Friday morning conducted raids at more than 18 places — Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Muzafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR, including Faridabad and Gurugram. The raids started early Friday and came to end at 8 p.m.

The ED had also recorded the statements of the CA after seizing the whole cash. They had to take help of the bank officials and a currency counting machine.

“Hariom Tower of Ranchi’s Lalpur area, Faridabad and other places are being searched. We have recovered a few incriminating documents in the raid. Residents of senior government officials are being searched by the teams,” a source had said.

It is important to be noted that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also hold the charge of the mining ministry.

20220508-161408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi gets respite with light rain, L-G to review monsoon preps

    UP man held for harassing 370 women through WhatsApp calls

    Govt demeaning democratic & parliamentary process: Kharge

    Entry to Nandi Hills, Gokak Falls in K’taka banned on weekends