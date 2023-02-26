INDIA

ED questions producer Karim Morani in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday questioned Bollywood producer Karim Morani in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case related to incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Karim Morani is known for films like ‘Ra.One’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

There were allegations that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was gifted a home by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in which Morani’s role was being probed.

The Enforcement Directorate has recently filed its second supplementary chargesheet in which she had been named as an accused.

Jacqueline, and another Bollywood actress, Nora Fatehi, had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED.

The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

