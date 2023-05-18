The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case.

Questioning is currently underway at the ED headquarters in Delhi.

According to the available information, Rabri Devi joined the probe at 10 a.m.

The ED’s case is based on the FIR filed by the CBI in the case.

The CBI has registered a case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters, and 15 others, including unidentified public servants and private individuals.

“During the period of 2004-2009, Lalu Prasad obtained financial advantages by transferring land properties to his family members in exchange for appointing substitutes to Group ‘D’ posts in different Railway Zones,” a CBI official stated.

Several residents of Patna, either directly or through their family members, sold or gifted their land to the Yadav family and a private company controlled by Lalu Prasad and his family.

“No advertisements or public notices were issued for the appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways. However, individuals who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various Zonal Railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.

“Following this modus operandi, approximately 1,05,292 square feet of immovable property located in Patna was acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, with most of the land transfers showing cash payments made to the sellers,” the CBI had said.

