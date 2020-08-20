ED questions Rumi Jaffery in Sushant Singh Rajput death cass

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement in connection with the agency’s probe into the money laundering case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jaffery arrived at the ED office here at around 11.45 a.m.

A top ED official told IANS: “Jaffery’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he will be asked about his deal with the late actor for films.”

The official said that the agency will also question the filmmaker if he had made some financial transactions with Sushant or his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Jaffery has on a number of occasions said that he was in talks with Sushant and Rhea for a film.

The ED has so far questioned several people in the case including Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, his former manager Shruti Modi, hpersonal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, and Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah.

On Monday the agency recorded the statement of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh at its headquarters in Delhi in connection with the case.

The ED has taken over the money laundering probe on the basis of the Bihar Police’s FIR.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the mysterious death of the Bollywood actor on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra.

–IANS

