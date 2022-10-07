INDIA

ED quizzes Cong’s D.K. Shivakumar in National Herald case

Congress’ Karnataka unit president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the agency’s headquarters here in connection with the National Herald case.

Shivakumar left the ED HQ on Friday evening after being grilled for hours. Speaking with mediapersons outside the ED’s headquarters, Shivakumar said he was asked about Young Indian and AJL financial transactions.

He said the ED asked him about his family and also sought other details.

“I have requested to give me time to send them all the documents they required. I still have to furnish a lot of information,” he said.

The ED had summoned Shivakumar and his brother, DK Suresh to record their statements.

Earlier, J. Geeta Reddy, Shabbir Ali, P. Sudarshan joined the probe. They were questioned about Young Indian and Dotex connection.

The firm is reportedly situated at 5, Lower Rawdon Street in Sreepally of Ballygunge, Kolkata. It is situated in a residential apartment named Aakash Deep.

“Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was paid,” said an ED source.

The ED has doubt that the money was laundered through YI.

20221007-220004

