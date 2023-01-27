INDIA

ED quizzes Odisha MLA for second time in illigal mining case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday quizzed BJD MLA from Talcher, Braja Kishore Pradhan, in connection with a money laundering case related to mining scam.

It was the second time that Pradhan appeared for questioning at ED’s Bhubaneswar zonal office after last Friday (Jan 20). He was inside the office for more than three hours.

However, the ruling party MLA did not utter a single word after coming out from the ED office, as he left showing folding hands to the waiting mediapersons.

According to reports, Pradhan has been allegedly associated with a company that was involved in illegal mining business in Keonjhar and had evaded tax in the process.

20230127-215402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indigo tops with 54.9% market share, Vistara, Air India second with...

    Ajay Devgn: Growing up on film sets has made me the...

    Jaishankar meets Chinese FM; discusses Russia-Ukraine war

    ‘Jamtara 2’ trailer gives glimpses of show expanding into darker realms...