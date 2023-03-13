INDIA

ED raid was over in 30 minutes, served them food: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that the ED raid on his house in Delhi’s New Friends Colony lasted only 30 minutes and the team found nothing while he and his family members had treated the officials hospitably, serving tea and meals to them.

“We have not left any scope to offer hospitality to ED officials. We have served tea, breakfast, and lunch,” Tejashwi Yadav said after returning to Patna.

“When ED officials came to my house for a raid, they completed the search operation in half an hour. When we asked them to go from my house as the search was over, they said that they have orders from top bosses to stay in the house for a longer period of time so that news about the raids would run for the day,” he claimed.

Tejashwi Yadav also claimed that the ED team, which claimed to have seized a large amount of cash and gold, had found nothing and dared them to release a list of their seizures.

“All BJP people are fake and we are original socialist leaders. We would not get scared of their lies. The BJP leaders are becoming uncomfortable after the rally in Purnea. They want to divert attention from it but they will fail in their efforts,” he said.

“In 2017, they were talking about Rs 8,000 crore. Now they are talking about Rs 600 crore. I want to ask them to give the details of Rs 8,000 crore first.. where did the Rs 8,000 crore go. They do not have any proof. They only have fictitious stories. BJP leaders are feeling uneasiness ever since we have thrown them out of power in Bihar,” he added.

20230313-214203

