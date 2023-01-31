The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided at least 12 industrialist blocks in and around Kolkata.

Although there is no confirmation from the central agency, sources said that these are the follow-up actions of the recent raids conducted by the Income Tax department in different parts of the city. Recent operations by the Income Tax department revealed that there had been tax defalcations to the tune of Rs 300 crore by different businessmen who have their business units in and around the city, they added.

Raids are underway in at least 12 places, including Tangra, Alipore, New Alipore, Anandapur, Hastings, Budge Budge and Maheshtala. Each team is being escorted by armed forces personnel.

It is learnt that the ED’s operations started at around 6.30 a.m. when one team of the central agency officials escorted by central armed forces personnel raided an office at Tangra. Two other teams simultaneously raised a guest house and residential flat at the posh area of Alipore Road in South Kolkata. Some cash has also been reportedly recovered from these places though the details are yet to be available.

