INDIA

ED raids 12 locations in Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided at least 12 industrialist blocks in and around Kolkata.

Although there is no confirmation from the central agency, sources said that these are the follow-up actions of the recent raids conducted by the Income Tax department in different parts of the city. Recent operations by the Income Tax department revealed that there had been tax defalcations to the tune of Rs 300 crore by different businessmen who have their business units in and around the city, they added.

Raids are underway in at least 12 places, including Tangra, Alipore, New Alipore, Anandapur, Hastings, Budge Budge and Maheshtala. Each team is being escorted by armed forces personnel.

It is learnt that the ED’s operations started at around 6.30 a.m. when one team of the central agency officials escorted by central armed forces personnel raided an office at Tangra. Two other teams simultaneously raised a guest house and residential flat at the posh area of Alipore Road in South Kolkata. Some cash has also been reportedly recovered from these places though the details are yet to be available.

20230131-104802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid: Fully jabbed surpasses partially ones for 1st time

    IPL 2022: ‘Not just pace, he has a good brain’, Rahul...

    Mamata to meet Sonia Gandhi, other leaders in Delhi

    Afghan national, aide held in Gurugram with heroin, caffeine worth crores