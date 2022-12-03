The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that conducted raids in 17 locations across Mumbai and Nagpur in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the cross-border smuggling of betel nuts.

The search operations were carried out at the office and residential premises of various persons involved in the racket involving the betel nuts of Indonesian origin smuggled mostly via the India-Myanmar Border.

In the course of its probe, the ED learnt that there was a well-organised syndicate of suppliers, commission agents, logistic providers, transporters, hawala operators and buyers involved in the smuggling case.

“During the search operations, 290 metric tonnes of betel nut worth Rs 11.5 crore, cash worth Rs 16.5 lakhs, incriminating documents and digital devices were seized,” said an ED official.

