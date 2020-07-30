ED raids 3 locations in Aurangabad, recovers cash, gold bars

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried put raids at three locations in Maharashtra and seized Rs 62 lakh and 7 kg gold bars under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED said in a statement that it has carried out searches at three premises of a suspect in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on the basis of specific information. The searches were carried under the provisions of FEMA, 1999.

“During the search proceedings, Rs 62 lakh in cash and 7 kg gold bars have been seized from the premises in a case related to illegal dealing in foreign exchange,” the financial probe agency said. However, the official did not disclose the name of the person involved in the case.

–IANS

