INDIA

ED raids 6 places linked to associates of AAP’s Sanjay Singh & jailed bizman Dinesh Arora

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday was conducting search operations on the premises of two associates of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and four people linked to jailed liquor businessman Dinesh Arora in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The ED has not made any official statement so far.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh attacked the Centre and said that the ED was conducting search operations at the premises of his close associates, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

“Modi’s ‘gundagardi’ is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi’s dictatorship. I exposed the fake investigation by the ED in front of the whole country. The ED admitted its mistake. When they couldn’t find anything, today ED raided the homes of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

“Sarvesh’s father is suffering from cancer. This is the height of injustice. No matter how much crime is committed, the fight will continue,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The search operation was also reportedly taking place at the Vitthalbhai Patel House in Lutyens Delhi, sources said.

So far in the case, the ED has filed four charge sheets, one main charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets. The ED’s case is based on the CBI’s FIR.

The CBI has made former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.  

The allegation against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules. Sisodia is currently in the Tihar jail.

Businessman Dinesh Arora, accused number 11 in the CBI’s FIR pertaining to the alleged scam in implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, is also behind the bars and has turned approver.

20230524-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra HC halts govt’s plans to sell lands in Vizag

    Tainted officer to issue tender for sand mining in Bihar

    Student killed, 14 injured as tree falls on them in Chandigarh...

    Naya J&K: Cultural shows replace sound of bullets; artistes become brand...