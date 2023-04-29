INDIA

ED raids Byju’s, claims it remitted Rs 9754 cr to various foreign jurisdictions

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search and seizure operation at three premises of Raveendaran Byju and his company ‘Think & Learn Private Limited’ in Bengaluru under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), an official said on Saturday.

The company runs popular online education portal by the name of Byju’s. During the searches, various incriminating documents and digital data were seized.

“FEMA searches also revealed that the company has received foreign direct investment to the tune of Rs 28,000 crore between 2011 and 2023. Further, the company has also remitted Rs 9754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment,” said the official.

According to the ED, the company has booked around Rs 944 crore in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses, including the amount remitted to foreign jurisdiction. It alleged that company has not prepared its financial statements since financial year 2020-21 and has not got the accounts audited which is mandatory.

“Hence, the genuineness of the figures provided by the company are being cross examined from the banks. Investigation against the platform was initiated on the basis of various complaints received from various private persons. During investigation conducted by the probe agency, several summons were issued to the founder and CEO Raveendaran Byju. However, he always remained evasive and never appeared during the investigation,” said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230429-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t just Do-It-Yourself; it’s time to Design-It-Yourself

    Preterm birth: Warning signs that indicate complications during pregnancy

    Kabhi housie, kabhi cricket: How Akshay bonded with ‘Cuttputlli’ crew

    MP panchayat poll candidate booked for using dog for campaigning in...