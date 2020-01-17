ED raids ex-BMC official, recovers papers of Dubai property

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it raided the residence of former BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official in a FEMA violation case and recovered documents related to the purchase of a property in Dubai in an alleged illegal manner.

A senior ED official said that the financial probe agency’s searches at the residential premises of the BMC’s ex-Chief Engineer recovered “incriminating” documents linked to “illegal acquisition” of a property held in Dubai.

The ED, however, did not disclose the name of the ex-BMC official.

The official said that the raids on the former BMC official were carried out under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Act 1999 (FEMA) after receiving specific information.

The ED said: “It has been stated by the former chief engineer of BMC that he purchased the property in Dubai, located at Park Island, Bonaire Marsa, Dubai (measuring 89 sq mt), for Rs 70 lakh in 2012.

“The property is held jointly in the name of the person, his spouse and son.”

However, the ED held that no such documents identifying the value of the property purchased in Dubai could be furnished by the officer.

As per the documents recovered during the search, presently, the said property is on rent and fetching an income of 65,000 UAE dirhams (Rs 13 lakh) yearly.

The agency said it has also got evidences that an amount of Rs 40 lakh was transferred by the officer to his married daughter (a US national) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

